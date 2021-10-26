StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer THG, also known as The Hut Group, reported a 34% rise in third-quarter revenue, while affirming its revenue guidance for the full year.
Revenue for the three months through September increased to £507.8 million, up from £378.1 million year-on-year, brining nine-month growth to 39%, or 42% on a constant currency basis.
THG reaffirmed annual guidance of revenue growth of between 38% and 41% on a constant currency basis.
The company raised 2022 revenue expectations for its Ingenuity Commerce unit by 20-25% to a range of £108.0 million-to-£112.0 million.
It also announced that it had commenced a process to appoint an independent non-executive chairman in preparation for a premium listing in London.
'We have delivered a strong trading performance in third-quarter and enter our peak trading period with confidence,' chief executive Matthew Moulding said.
THG also announced that it had appointed investor Softbank's managing director Andreas Hansson to its board.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
