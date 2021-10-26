StockMarketWire.com - Kettle safety controls maker Strix said it had launched Aurora and Dual Flo as key extensions of Strix small domestic appliances category.
Aurora -- a kettle, chiller and water jug, all-in-one appliance -- was currently being launched under Strix own brands as well as global and local brand partners.
Dual Flo, which combined the utility of a standard kettle with the one cup capability of a hot cup machine, would be launched internationally from October through global and local brand partners.
'The Dual Flo appliance will address an estimated £300 million wasted on boiling excess water in the UK alone,' the company said.
'The new Aurora Instant Flow encourages sustainable thinking in our end consumers, addressing the biggest energy wastage of over-filling kettles by delivering the exact quantity of hot water required at the precise temperature required.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.