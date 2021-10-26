StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management said it had completed a £1.8 million direct investment into new portfolio company Forensic Analytics.

The move was made alongside a £2.7 million investment by the Mercia managed Northern VCTs.

Mercia now held an 8.9% fully diluted direct equity stake in Forensic Analytics, with the Northern VCTs holding a further 13.9% fully diluted equity stake.

Forensic Analytics provided innovative software solutions to government and law enforcement agencies.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com