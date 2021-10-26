StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management said it had completed a £1.8 million direct investment into new portfolio company Forensic Analytics.
The move was made alongside a £2.7 million investment by the Mercia managed Northern VCTs.
Mercia now held an 8.9% fully diluted direct equity stake in Forensic Analytics, with the Northern VCTs holding a further 13.9% fully diluted equity stake.
Forensic Analytics provided innovative software solutions to government and law enforcement agencies.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.