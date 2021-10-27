StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm RPS said its third-quarter fee revenue had jumped 13% on a constant currency basis.
Fee revenue for the three months through October had risen to £120.1 million, up from £109.0 million year-on-year and £106.6 million at constant currency.
Year-to-date fee revenue was up 4% at constant currency at £353.6 million.
RPS said its outlook for the second half was 'unchanged' and that it was 'increasingly confident in its ability to deliver in 2021'.
'Group performance has, as anticipated, strengthened as we have progressed through the year, and we expect momentum and business performance improvement to continue in the final quarter,' chief executive John Douglas said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.