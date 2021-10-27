StockMarketWire.com - Professional services firm RPS said its third-quarter fee revenue had jumped 13% on a constant currency basis.

Fee revenue for the three months through October had risen to £120.1 million, up from £109.0 million year-on-year and £106.6 million at constant currency.

Year-to-date fee revenue was up 4% at constant currency at £353.6 million.

RPS said its outlook for the second half was 'unchanged' and that it was 'increasingly confident in its ability to deliver in 2021'.

'Group performance has, as anticipated, strengthened as we have progressed through the year, and we expect momentum and business performance improvement to continue in the final quarter,' chief executive John Douglas said.




