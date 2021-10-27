StockMarketWire.com - Home repairs and improvements business HomeServe said it had completed the acquisition of CET Structures, a UK home emergency assistance business, for about £53 million.
CET provided emergency plumbing, heating and electrics services to home insurance policy holders on behalf of consumer brands, via its digital claims handling and job management platform.
'The transaction brings together two well-positioned, complementary businesses - HomeServe UK in home assistance cover and CET in home emergency assistance,' the company said.
'The acquisition of CET is a significant step forward in HomeServe's strategy to broaden its UK business in home assistance cover, HVAC and home emergency assistance.'
