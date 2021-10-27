StockMarketWire.com - Document and data management group Restore said it had acquired The Document Warehouse in the UK for £6.5 million.

Sittingbourne, Kent-bsaed TDW had about 124,000 boxes under management and generated annual revenue of £550,000.

Restore TDW had a modern freehold warehouse and logistics centre that would provide an additional site with capacity to service the key London and the South of England markets.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com