StockMarketWire.com - Document and data management group Restore said it had acquired The Document Warehouse in the UK for £6.5 million.
Sittingbourne, Kent-bsaed TDW had about 124,000 boxes under management and generated annual revenue of £550,000.
Restore TDW had a modern freehold warehouse and logistics centre that would provide an additional site with capacity to service the key London and the South of England markets.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
