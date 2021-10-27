StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics retailer Revolution Beauty said it had acquired haircare and skincare products supplier Medichem Manufacturing for £23 million.
Medichem's operations included an R&D laboratory, bulk manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. It employed more than 170 people.
During its last financial year to 31 December 2020, Medichem reported revenues of £13.4 million and pre-tax profit of £1.6 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.