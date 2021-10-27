StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics retailer Revolution Beauty said it had acquired haircare and skincare products supplier Medichem Manufacturing for £23 million.

Medichem's operations included an R&D laboratory, bulk manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. It employed more than 170 people.

During its last financial year to 31 December 2020, Medichem reported revenues of £13.4 million and pre-tax profit of £1.6 million.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com