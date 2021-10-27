StockMarketWire.com - Coral Products said it would report sales and pre-tax profit 'substantially' ahead of the same period for last year following a 'very strong' first half of the year.
The strong performance in H1 came despite a disappointing contribution from Global One Pak, primarily due to 'logistic cost increases relating to our Chinese trading compounded by the continuing ill health of the managing director,' the company said.
The company declared an interim dividend of 0.5 pence per share.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
