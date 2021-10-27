StockMarketWire.com - Energy and metals company En+ reported a rise in third-quarter production in its power and metals businesses.
In 3Q 2021, aluminium production was up 0.4% at 943,000 tonnes year-on-year, whole sales decreased 9.2%, though prices jumped 54.9%. In the power business, the group's power plants 21,800 of electricity, up 13.0% y-o-y) in 3Q 2021.
'The power segment increased production, with hydroelectric power output increasing 15%, benefiting from favourable hydrological conditions as well as efficiency improvements as part of our "New Energy" modernisation programme,' the company said.
'Despite the positive dynamics, there are risks that restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 may return back and this may affect the Company's performance.'
