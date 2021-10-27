StockMarketWire.com - Industrial and property services provider Hargreaves Services said performance continued to trend in line with its expectations.
All three sectors of the group; services, Hargreaves Land and its German joint venture, Hargreaves raw material services GmbH, were trading in line with the board's expectations.
'The board remains confident of delivering results for the full year in line with market expectations,' it added.
The company said it expects to provide a trading update in early December 2021 prior to the announcement of the group's interim results for the six months ending 30 November 2021 on Wednesday 26 January 2022.
