CA

29/10/2021 13:30 GDP
29/10/2021 13:30 PPI


DE

29/10/2021 07:00 GDP - 1st release


ES

29/10/2021 08:00 GDP
29/10/2021 08:00 retail sales


EU

29/10/2021 10:00 GDP
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI


FR

29/10/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
29/10/2021 07:45 CPI
29/10/2021 07:45 housing starts


IT

29/10/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI


JP

29/10/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
29/10/2021 06:00 housing starts
29/10/2021 06:00 construction orders


UK

29/10/2021 09:30 money and credit


US

29/10/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
29/10/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers

