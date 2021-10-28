StockMarketWire.com - Chemicals company Elementis reported a rise in third-quarter revenue as price increased helped offset the impact of rising input costs.
For the three months ended 30 September 2021, revenue up 16% on an underlying basis, driven by higher volumes and pricing actions.
The full year outlook remained unchanged, and group said it expects to deliver an improved financial performance and a reduction in leverage, in line with expectations.
'While there are material global supply chain challenges, such as raw material availability, logistical bottlenecks and rising inflation, we are managing these impacts via supply resiliency, self-help actions and the implementation of price increases,' the company said.
