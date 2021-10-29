CA
29/10/2021 13:30 GDP
29/10/2021 13:30 PPI
DE
29/10/2021 07:00 GDP - 1st release
ES
29/10/2021 08:00 GDP
29/10/2021 08:00 retail sales
EU
29/10/2021 10:00 GDP
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI
FR
29/10/2021 06:30 GDP - first estimate
29/10/2021 07:45 CPI
29/10/2021 07:45 housing starts
IT
29/10/2021 09:00 GDP preliminary estimate
29/10/2021 10:00 CPI
JP
29/10/2021 00:50 preliminary industrial production
29/10/2021 06:00 housing starts
29/10/2021 06:00 construction orders
UK
29/10/2021 09:30 money and credit
US
29/10/2021 13:30 personal income & outlays
29/10/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
