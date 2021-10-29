StockMarketWire.com - Coal mining company Bens Creek in North America said it had entered into a contract mining services agreement under which Mega Highwall Mining would to produce its subsidiary Ben's Creek Operations' metallurgical coal reserves for an initial 12 month period.
The contract allowed for a minimum production capability of 40,000 tons of metallurgical coal per month, which equated to 480,000 tons annually.
Mega Highwall Mining would deploy a single highwall miner, designed to meet the target sales volumes disclosed in the recently signed offtake agreement between the company and Integrity Coal, announced on 21 October 2021.
'The surplus production of 18,000 tons per month can therefore be sold under any future offtake agreements the Company may enter into at prevailing market prices,' the company said.
