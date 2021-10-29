StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Prospex Energy said planned restoration of the gas production at the Rio Corbones-1 well was not possible.

'After several slickline runs to remove the water from the tubing it quickly became clear that no gas was evident coming from the well, only further influx of water from the reservoir,' the company said.

But the static and dynamic pressure data collected from the producing wells would be used to 'determine remaining reserves and to optimise the infill well drilling campaign planned when permitting is in place in 2H 2022,' it added.

The planned plant optimisation programme, meanwhile, had been delayed by equipment supply chain issues.

The company held at 49.9% working interest in Rio Rio Corbones-1, through its interest in Tarba Energia.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com