StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks slipped Friday, as investors digested a slew of trading updates including from NatWest, which reported a surge in profit but flagged a nearly £300 million litigation charge.
At 09:51, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.36%, or 26 points, at 7,223.25.
High-street bank Natwest reported that operating profit more than trebled in the third quarter as income climbed. The bank reported a £294 million litigation and conduct charge during the period, sending its shares more than 3% lower to 222.10 pence.
Technology company Computacenter slipped 2.4% to £26.88 even as said it remained on track to report record full-year profit as performance in the third quarter was 'marginally above' expectations.
Food business Hilton Food was up 0.86% to £11.68. after reporting that trading from 19 July to date, was in line with board's expectations, driven by growth in Australia and Asia Pacific.
Superyacht maintenance and supply company GYG was flat at 67 pence after confirming that Harwood Capital had walked away from plans to make an offer for the company.
Real estate company Grit Real Estate Income fell 15% to 31 pence after reporting a fall in annual earnings, driven by decrease in the value of its property portfolio.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.