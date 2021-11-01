StockMarketWire.com - eCommerce optimisation company Ascential said it has agreed to acquire 4K Miles, a digital commerce advertising, execution and marketplace insights business.
The deal is expected to close in December.
Through its software-based offering, 4K Miles provides advertising execution, sales data analytics and inventory tracking to over 500 challenger brand customers based in China, trading on Amazon marketplaces including the US, major European countries, Mexico, India and Japan.
4K Miles would join Ascential's digital commerce business unit.
