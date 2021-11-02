StockMarketWire.com - Budget carrier Wizz Air said its passenger numbers jumped in October as the travel sector continued to recover following an easing of lockdowns.
Passenger numbers in October more than doubled to 2,977,286, up from 1,146,227 in October 2020.
The company's load factor rose 13.6 percentage points to 79.5%.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
