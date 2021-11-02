StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI company Sensyne Health said it had received a management buyout proposal led by chief executive and largest shareholder Paul Drayson.
The company had appointed J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Peel Hunt to consider the proposal and explore other options, such as other buyer interest or the continued pursuit of a secondary US listing.
Drayson had approached the Sensyne Board requesting approval to speak to potential third-party investors in order to pursue a potential management buyout.
'Sensyne has initiated a formal sale process as we believe it will help the company to deliver maximum value to all shareholders and prosper in the long-term,' chairman Bruce Keogh said.
'The board is fully aligned with Lord Drayson's proposal to explore a management buy-out as one route towards maximising value for all stakeholders while respecting our heritage and unique, ethical business model.'
We recognise Paul's continued motivation and commitment towards the success of the business.'
'Additionally, as part of the board's duty to act on behalf of all shareholders, the board will also consider other options that may include strategic equity investment or continued exploration of a secondary US listing.'
