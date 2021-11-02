StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Serabi Gold said chief operating officer Roney Almeida had stood down.

Helio Tavares had joined the company as general manager of projects and operations.

Tavares would have responsibility for the ongoing operations at the Palito Complex in Brazil and oversee the development and construction of the Coringa gold mine.

He was part of the team involved with Serabi that originally developed the Palito mine and designed and oversaw the construction of the process plant in 2004.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com