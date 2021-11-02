StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Novacyt warned of potential £3 million hit to revenue due to delays getting UK regulatory approval for some of its Covid-19 tests.
The government had required that all manufacturers submit data on their tests for a desktop validation if they wished to continue selling them in the UK.
Novacyt said submitted 11 products for review on time to meet the submission deadline of 1 September.
To date, Novacyt's Primerdesign Ltd PROmate COVID-19 test had been named on the temporary protocol, encompassing both the PROmate 1 Gene q16 and q32 products.
The regulatory had not yet communicated the status of any of the remaining nine products.
Consequently, the company said it would only be selling the PROmate Covid-19 test in the UK until such time the UK Health Security Agency completed its review of the additional nine products submitted.
'If no further products are added to the CTDA register, the impact on full year revenues for 2021 will be circa £3 million,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
