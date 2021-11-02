StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons announced the sale of James Fisher testing service from its Marine Support division for £5.7 million to Phenna Group.
James Fisher testing service operated a number of materials testing laboratories based in Warrington, Harlow and Portlaise, Ireland, in addition to maintaining a team of field-based technicians and engineers delivering site-specific services to the construction industry.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.