StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons announced the sale of James Fisher testing service from its Marine Support division for £5.7 million to Phenna Group.

James Fisher testing service operated a number of materials testing laboratories based in Warrington, Harlow and Portlaise, Ireland, in addition to maintaining a team of field-based technicians and engineers delivering site-specific services to the construction industry.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com