StockMarketWire.com - Esports, payments, technology investment company Blue Star Capital said SatoshiPay had announced that Pendulum, its smart contract network had raised $5 million in a private sale round of its upcoming PEN token from strategic partners.
Blue Star said it believes the successful token presale and future launch of the Pendulum blockchain is a 'critical step towards SatoshiPay commercialising its core technology, thereby creating a number of advantages for SatoshiPay and its shareholders,' the company said.
'Pendulum is being built around two large blockchain ecosystems, Stellar and Polkadot,' the company said. 'As such, SatoshiPay expects to become involved in an increasing number of opportunities within the decentralised finance space, a market currently estimated at $100 billion.'
SatoshiPay started the development of Pendulum in April 2021, and hte first prototype of Pendulum, which featured a bridge to Stellar and AMM, similar to that found in Uniswap, was now available on SatoshiPay's internal Pendulum testnet.
'SatoshiPay expects that the next stages of development for Pendulum will include a public testnet and mainnet, the introduction of sophisticated smart contracts to the Stellar network while simultaneously adding a set of robust fiat assets to the Polkadot/Kusama ecosystem,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
