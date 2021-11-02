StockMarketWire.com - Rental home developer Watkin Jones said its annual operating profit was expected to be in line with current forecasts, thanks to stronger margins.
Revenue for the year through September of £430 million would be slightly below expectations, the company said.
But gross margins had strengthened, reflecting the timing of land sales either side of the year end.
'It's been a year of good progress for Watkin Jones,' chief executive Richard Simpson said.
'Our end-to-end development capability, combined with favourable market dynamics and our capital light business model, has enabled us to deliver a strong operational and financial performance.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
