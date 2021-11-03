StockMarketWire.com - Pet products retailer and veterinary group Pets at Home upgraded its annual profit guidance, while also announcing the departure of chief executive Peter Pritchard.
Underlying pre-tax profit for the year through March was now expected to be at the top end of current analysts' expectations that range between £128 million and £135 million.
'The UK pet market remains robust, and the strong performance witnessed across both parts of the business during the second half of last year has continued throughout the past six months,' the company said.
Pritchard would stand down next summer, having overseen a successful turnaround of the business, it added.
'The search for his suitable successor has commenced across internal and external candidates, and a further announcement will be made in due course,' Pets at Home said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.