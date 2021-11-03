StockMarketWire.com - Surveillance systems group Synectics said it had secured two 'major' casino projects in North America.
Synectics said it would provide new surveillance management systems for Fallsview Casino Resort in Canada and its sister property, Casino Niagara.
Both properties recently re-opened having been closed since March 2020 due to Covid-19.
Delivery would commence before the end of this year, with a five-year support contract already agreed, following completion in early 2022.
