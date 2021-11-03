StockMarketWire.com - Cocktail bar owner Nightcap upgraded its profit guidance, citing bumper sales since Covid restrictions were relaxed.

Results for the 53 weeks through 3 July 2022 would be 'significantly ahead' of current market expectations, the company said in a trading update.

'Pent-up demand and disposable income built-up during lock-down has seen significant demand for experiential socialising across all the group's cocktail bars, inside and outside of London,' Nightcap said.

Sales in the 13-week period for the new financial year had jumped 68% compared to the same period in 2019 to £7.6 million.


