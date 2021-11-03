StockMarketWire.com - CBD group Chill Brands said supply-chain issues had impacted the pace of US product rollout, though maintained previously announced targets and distribution agreements.
The company citing its nature of the group's relationship with its distribution partners, said it that it was not possible to provide comprehensive sales data relating to sell-through rates and the performance of individual product stock keeping units at the retailer level.
In future, the group would 'not issue sales updates on a regular quarterly basis and will instead seek to communicate more fluidly with the market as new information becomes available,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
