StockMarketWire.com - Construction radar products group PipeHawk posted a modest annual profit after its revenue fell.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June amounted to £79,000, compared to a year-on-year profit of £194,000. Revenue slipped 19% to £6.7 million.
Pipehawk said it had experienced a year of two halves, with it having returned to profitability in the second half.
'I think there is a feeling that we, as a nation, have put behind us the uncertainty of the outcome of Brexit as exacerbated by how best to tackle the global pandemic,' chairman Gordon Watt said.
'Certainly, the PipeHawk Group's second six months saw a return to near pre-pandemic levels and, even more importantly, we go into the next financial year with our healthiest orderbook ever.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.