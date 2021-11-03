StockMarketWire.com - Care home investor Target Healthcare REIT reported a positive first-half performance and nudged up its dividend.

The company's EPRA net tangible assets per share in the three months through September rose 0.8% to 111.3p.

Target Healthcare said the rise primarily reflected valuation uplifts across the portfolio driven by modest yield compression and annual rental uplifts.

It declared a first interim dividend of 1.69p per share for the year ending 30 June 2022, representing an increase of 0.6% on the 2021 financial year quarterly dividends.


