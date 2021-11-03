StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM Advanced Communications said it had won a five-year contract for its Edgility virtual networking solution by an e-Qual, a managed service provider based in France.

Under the contract, the company's Edgility virtual networking solution would support the customer's management and orchestration of its service provision to its enterprise customers.

The group's Edgility OS and Edgility central products were offered by its Telco Systems subsidiary.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com