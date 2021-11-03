StockMarketWire.com - Networking solutions company BATM Advanced Communications said it had won a five-year contract for its Edgility virtual networking solution by an e-Qual, a managed service provider based in France.
Under the contract, the company's Edgility virtual networking solution would support the customer's management and orchestration of its service provision to its enterprise customers.
The group's Edgility OS and Edgility central products were offered by its Telco Systems subsidiary.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.