StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster said its planned capital reduction was expected to occur in the next few days, following the receipt of court approval.

The final hearing to approve the reduction took place on Tuesday and was sanctioned by the High Court of England and Wales.

The reduction would become effective upon registration.

'Due to ongoing Covid-19 related delays, this is now expected to take a few days to occur,' Westminster said.

'Accordingly, a further announcement will be made in due course in order to confirm once the order has been registered.'


