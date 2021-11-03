StockMarketWire.com - Mining development and exploration company Greatland Gold said it had identified two priority targets that were analogous to the magnetic and gravity anomaly associated with the Havieron gold-copper deposit.

'These targets, which have never been drilled, are exciting opportunities situated within our expanded holdings in the Paterson district,' the company said.

'Next steps are to confirm the historical gravity data and remodel the gravity and magnetic data, with the aim of targeting drill holes for one or both targets,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com