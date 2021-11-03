StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said it had upped its interest in rare earths materials group HyProMag to 41.6%, up from 25%.

The move came following the converstion of a £200,000 convertible loan that formed part of a £500,000 financing package completed in January 2020.

HyProMag was set to become the UK's first producer of recycled, sintered NdFeB rare earth magnets and materials,' Mkango said.


