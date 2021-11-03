StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Mkango Resources said it had upped its interest in rare earths materials group HyProMag to 41.6%, up from 25%.
The move came following the converstion of a £200,000 convertible loan that formed part of a £500,000 financing package completed in January 2020.
HyProMag was set to become the UK's first producer of recycled, sintered NdFeB rare earth magnets and materials,' Mkango said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.