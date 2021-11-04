StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion said it may be forced to unwind its acquisition of Footasylum after the Competition and Markets Authority blocked the deal.
The CMA concluded that the competitive threat from 'direct to consumer does not extend to Footasylum and that JD would have an incentive to worsen the offer in Footasylum to the detriment of both consumers and suppliers,' JD Sports said.
The company added the decision from Competition and Markets Authority 'defies logic' as the UK competition watchdog found that there 'will be no "substantial lessening of competition" in relation to the acquiring business.'
As a result of the decision, the CMA now required JD Sports to unwind the acquisition of Footasylum, which closed in May 2019.
'JD is studying the report in detail and will carefully consider its options accordingly,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.