StockMarketWire.com - Derwent London said it had exchanged contracts to acquire the 100-year leasehold interest in Conoco House and Quadrant House in Southwark, London for £55.0 million.
Conoco House, a 1970s office building is multi-let at a passing rent of £2.1 million with all leases expiring in 2025, with tenant breaks in 2023.
The ground rent is a fixed £5,000 pa.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
