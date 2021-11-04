StockMarketWire.com - Derwent London said it had exchanged contracts to acquire the 100-year leasehold interest in Conoco House and Quadrant House in Southwark, London for £55.0 million.

Conoco House, a 1970s office building is multi-let at a passing rent of £2.1 million with all leases expiring in 2025, with tenant breaks in 2023.

The ground rent is a fixed £5,000 pa.




