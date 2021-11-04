StockMarketWire.com - Electrocomponents said first-half profit more than doubled as revenue was bolstered by strong demand for its electronic products range.
For the half year ended 30 September, pre-tax profit were than doubled to £136.1 million from £55.6 million year-on-year as revenue climbed 31% to £1.21 billion.
Revenue was up 37% from the pre-pandemic period of 2019.
'Electrocomponents has delivered a very strong performance due to our differentiated offer and a robust market driving significant revenue growth and an improved operating profit margin on a one and two-year basis.' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company continued to further good momentum across all regions in the five weeks of the second half, driven by both 'ongoing growth in market share and strength in our underlying markets,' it said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
