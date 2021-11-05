Interim Result
08/11/2021 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
08/11/2021 Argentex Group PLC (AGFX)
08/11/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
09/11/2021 Renewi PLC (RWI)
09/11/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
09/11/2021 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
09/11/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
09/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
09/11/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
10/11/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
10/11/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
10/11/2021 Picton Property Income LD (PCTN)
10/11/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
10/11/2021 Renold PLC (RNO)
11/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
11/11/2021 Ted Baker PLC (TED)
11/11/2021 Young & Co's Brewery PLC (YNGA)
11/11/2021 Volex PLC (VLX)
11/11/2021 Tremor International LTD (TRMR)
11/11/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
11/11/2021 Syncona Limited (SYNC)
11/11/2021 Manolete Partners PLC (MANO)
11/11/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
11/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
11/11/2021 Bank Of Georgia Group PLC (BGEO)
11/11/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
11/11/2021 Norcros PLC (NXR)
11/11/2021 Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)
11/11/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
11/11/2021 3I Group PLC (III)
11/11/2021 Great Eastern Energy Corporation (GEEC)
11/11/2021 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
12/11/2021 Castings PLC (CGS)
12/11/2021 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
Final Result
08/11/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
08/11/2021 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
09/11/2021 Genedrive PLC (GDR)
09/11/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
10/11/2021 Tracsis PLC (TRCS)
11/11/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
AGM / EGM
08/11/2021 B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME)
09/11/2021 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
09/11/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
09/11/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
10/11/2021 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
10/11/2021 Pci-Pal PLC (PCIP)
10/11/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
10/11/2021 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
10/11/2021 Hays PLC (HAS)
10/11/2021 Thinksmart Limited (TSL)
12/11/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
12/11/2021 Dfs Furniture PLC (DFS)
12/11/2021 Intosol Holdings PLC (INTO)
12/11/2021 Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (FOG)
12/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
Trading Statement
08/11/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
09/11/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/11/2021 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
09/11/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
09/11/2021 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
09/11/2021 Coca-cola European Partners Plc (CCEP)
09/11/2021 Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (ALFA)
10/11/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
10/11/2021 S4 Capital PLC (SFOR)
10/11/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
10/11/2021 Itv PLC (ITV)
10/11/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
10/11/2021 Glanbia PLC (GLB)
11/11/2021 Vesuvius PLC (VSVS)
11/11/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
11/11/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
11/11/2021 Spirent Communications PLC (SPT)
11/11/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
12/11/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
12/11/2021 Redrow PLC (RDW)
Ex-Dividend
08/11/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
08/11/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
09/11/2021 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
09/11/2021 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
10/11/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
11/11/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
11/11/2021 Icg Enterprise Trust PLC (ICGT)
11/11/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
11/11/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
11/11/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
11/11/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
11/11/2021 Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW)
11/11/2021 UK Commercial Property Reit Limited (UKCM)
11/11/2021 Triple Point Social Housing Reit PLC (SOHO)
11/11/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
11/11/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
11/11/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)
11/11/2021 Braemar Shipping Services PLC (BMS)
11/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
11/11/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
11/11/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
11/11/2021 Alternative Income Reit PLC (AIRE)
11/11/2021 Blackrock Smaller CO Trust PLC (BRSC)
11/11/2021 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
11/11/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
11/11/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
11/11/2021 Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP)
11/11/2021 Custodian Reit PLC (CREI)
11/11/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com