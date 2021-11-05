CH
08/11/2021 06:45 unemployment
CN
10/11/2021 03:00 CPI
10/11/2021 03:00 PPI
DE
09/11/2021 07:00 foreign trade
09/11/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
10/11/2021 07:00 CPI
FR
09/11/2021 07:45 balance of payments
09/11/2021 07:45 foreign trade
09/11/2021 11:00 OECD unemployment rate
IE
08/11/2021 11:00 industrial production
11/11/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
10/11/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
07/11/2021 23:50 international reserves
07/11/2021 23:50 provisional trade statistics
08/11/2021 05:00 indexes of business conditions
08/11/2021 23:50 bank lending
08/11/2021 23:50 international transactions in securities
08/11/2021 23:50 balance of payments
10/11/2021 06:00 machine tool orders
10/11/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
UK
09/11/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
11/11/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
11/11/2021 07:00 Q3 GDP
11/11/2021 07:00 trade
11/11/2021 07:00 index of production
11/11/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
08/11/2021 15:00 employment trends index
09/11/2021 13:30 PPI
09/11/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
09/11/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
10/11/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
10/11/2021 13:30 CPI
10/11/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
10/11/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
10/11/2021 17:00 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
10/11/2021 19:00 monthly Treasury statement
