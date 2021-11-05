StockMarketWire.com - Specialist products maker Morgan Advanced Materials said it expected growth to be within the top end of its guidance after reporting a rise sales in the fist nine months of the year.
'With the continuation of the good performance seen so far this year we expect our full year organic constant-currency growth to be around the top end of our previous guidance range of 7-9%,' the company said.
For the nine months through September 2021, sales grew 8.9% compared with the same period last year.
'Operating margins are expected to improve driven by volume leverage, the benefit of our restructuring programme announced last year, and our continuous improvement activities and pricing actions that continue to offset cost inflation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.