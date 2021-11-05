StockMarketWire.com - Specialist products maker Morgan Advanced Materials said it expected growth to be within the top end of its guidance after reporting a rise sales in the fist nine months of the year.

'With the continuation of the good performance seen so far this year we expect our full year organic constant-currency growth to be around the top end of our previous guidance range of 7-9%,' the company said.

For the nine months through September 2021, sales grew 8.9% compared with the same period last year.

'Operating margins are expected to improve driven by volume leverage, the benefit of our restructuring programme announced last year, and our continuous improvement activities and pricing actions that continue to offset cost inflation,' it added.






