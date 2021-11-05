StockMarketWire.com - Edenville Energy said production had more than doubled in October from a month earlier, as the mining company made progress toward monthly sales and output target of 3,000 tonnes of washed coal by year-end.
In October 2021, the company mined 2,240 tonnes of coal and produced 1,024 tonnes of washed coal through its wash plant, representing an increase of over 150% on the September 2021 figures.
A further 7,680 tonnes of waste was also moved, opening up greater access to the coal deposit, the company said.
The company received orders from its existing customers for 3,600 tonnes of washed coal for November 2021 and reported it has now expanded operations to a 12-hour per day shift to meet this increasing demand.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.