StockMarketWire.com - Logistics REIT Urban Logistics said it had acquired three assets in October for a total consideration of £29.0 million at a blended net initial yield of 6.7%.
The assets included two income producing assets providing immediate additional revenue and the forward funding of a development project.
'These assets are excellent additions to our fast growing portfolio, and demonstrate our team's continuing ability to source well priced, high quality assets off market at favourable terms,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.