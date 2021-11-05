StockMarketWire.com - Logistics REIT Urban Logistics said it had acquired three assets in October for a total consideration of £29.0 million at a blended net initial yield of 6.7%.

The assets included two income producing assets providing immediate additional revenue and the forward funding of a development project.

'These assets are excellent additions to our fast growing portfolio, and demonstrate our team's continuing ability to source well priced, high quality assets off market at favourable terms,' the company said.







Story provided by StockMarketWire.com