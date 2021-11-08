StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investor Syncona said portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics had entered into a strategic collaboration and financing agreement with Blackstone Life Sciences.

The $250 million financing agreement included $100 million of immediate equity investment and up to $150 million in product financing.

Blackstone would appoint a member to the Autolus board and receive a capped mid-single digit royalty based on product revenues.

Autolus was a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com