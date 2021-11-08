StockMarketWire.com - Logistics services provider DX reported swung to an annual profit, led by 'very strong' performance at its freight division amid higher delivery volumes.

For the 53 weeks to 3 July 2021, pre-tax profit was £10.6 million compared with a £1.34 loss a year earlier as revenue jumped 16% to £382.1 million.

Revenue growth was 'primarily driven by very strong performance at DX freight,' which reported growth of 32% and saw margin increase to 10.3% from -0.4%.

'Despite the ongoing challenges, including driver shortages and global supply chain disruptions, we remain confident of further progress over the new financial year,' the company said.

'We have now launched a second major capital investment programme of between £20m-£25m to be invested over the next three years to support our growth plans.'






