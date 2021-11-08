StockMarketWire.com - Transport group Go-Ahead said full-year results were expected to meet its expectations, but flagged a potential drag from uncertainty over the speed of the recovery in its regional bus business.
'[T]here remains some uncertainty as to the speed and extent of recovery in the current year which, assuming the BRG ceases in March 2022, could impact the full year performance of the division,' the company said.
In its London & International business, over 95% of expected full year revenue had already been secured, and full year performance was expected to be in line with management's expectations.
The rail division, meanwhile, was expected to operate at around breakeven for the current financial year.
'Discussions with the DfT regarding LSER, which transferred to the Operator of Last Resort on 18 October 2021, and the associated independent review are ongoing and a further update will be provided with the group's full year results,' it added.
