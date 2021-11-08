StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode narrowed its half-year losses as revenue more than doubled owing to a jump in orders shipped to customers.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.3 million from £1.7 million year-to-year as revenue improved 172% to £4.1 million.
Omnimesh modules shipped to customers were up 3.4 times to 315,000 from 92,000.
Looking ahead, the company said it expected results to meet market expectations for the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.