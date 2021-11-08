StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode narrowed its half-year losses as revenue more than doubled owing to a jump in orders shipped to customers.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £1.3 million from £1.7 million year-to-year as revenue improved 172% to £4.1 million.

Omnimesh modules shipped to customers were up 3.4 times to 315,000 from 92,000.

Looking ahead, the company said it expected results to meet market expectations for the current financial year.






