StockMarketWire.com - Sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion refuted claims of wrongdoing following a meeting between its chairman Peter Cowgill and Footasylum chairman Barry Bown at a time when the UK competition watchdog was probing into merger between both companies.
In response to an article published in the Sunday Times over the weekend, JD Sports said the CMA had already been fully apprised of the content of the meeting on 5th July 2021 and the reasons for it.
'JD firmly believes that its actions in participating in this meeting do not amount to wrongdoing or a breach of the order and does not see how it would be reasonable to accuse JD of such,' the company said.
'It is disappointing that the Sunday Times has not reported in a more balanced way on the highly irregular and potentially illegal covert surveillance undertaken by a third party for their own interests,' it added.
'Any suggestions with regard to Corporate Governance breaches are totally refuted.'
The update comes just a week after the Competition and Markets Authority ordered JD Sports to unwind its acquisition of Footasylum.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
