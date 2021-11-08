StockMarketWire.com - Property company Panther Securities said it had completed the planned disposal of its freehold interest in Units 1-4, Fourth Way, Wembley for £8.7 million.

The property comprised four industrial units in Wembley totalling 28,000 square feet with a passing rent of about £250,000 per annum.

The sale price represented an increase to the current book value of £8.2 million.


