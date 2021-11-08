StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration said the first of three planned production tests at an exploration well in Trinidad & Tobago had confirmed a light oil discovery in the lowermost section of the well.

The section tested of the Royston-1 well was initially designed to establish the base of potential hydrocarbon.

The light oil discovery represented a new pool that had not been encountered in any of the regional offsetting wells.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com