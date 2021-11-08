StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity group Osirium Technologies said it had won contracts in new territories including its first deals in the Netherlands, Ireland and Singapore.
The wins had been achieved through Osirium's channel partner network.
'These contracts underline the group's 'land and expand' strategy which focuses on increasing contract values and device numbers following initial engagement,' it said.
Osirium added that now had over 30 active partners across the UK and internationally, with a growing interest in new geographies including North America and South Asia.
